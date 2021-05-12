Indio reboots its Traffic Signal Box Art Program

The City of Indio has revived its Traffic Signal Box (TSB) art program as another way to reinvigorate the community. The program will both support local artists, and beautify some unexpected places with new artwork.

“We want to think outside the (traffic signal) box and offer a theme that celebrates the wide imaginations of our local artists,” said Debra Alleyne, Public Art Management Analyst. “The theme ‘Dreamscapes’ invites artists to share with us the images that ignite their dreams that can beautify, inspire, and celebrate the beauty and diversity of our community.”

To kick off the program, two works of art were selected for installation at the intersections of Highway 111 at Oasis and Highway 111 at Smurr Streets. The selected artists, Janet Zepeda and Jaye Elle are both Coachella Valley natives and current residents. According to the City, their work was chosen for otherworldly dreamscapes and their ability to capture themes of transcendence.

This rebooted program is open to artists who reside in the Coachella Valley. Artists will be paid $750 per selected image.

For full guidelines and where to apply, visit the Traffic Signal Box page on the City’s website here.