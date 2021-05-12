JUST A DRILL: PSP performing triennial full-scale emergency exercise

The Palm Springs International Airport is conducting their triennial full-scale emergency exercise Wednesday.

PSP is conducting the drill, a requirement of the Federal Aviation Regulations, as part of their continued emergency response preparedness. Palm Springs International Airport, along with local, state, and federal partners, coordinated the drill that simulates an actual aircraft disaster.

Between 10:00 a.m. and noon area residents may see smoke at the Airport along with emergency vehicles in and around the Airport. These aspects make the training drill more realistic and provide a better training experience for emergency responders and agencies.

Today, we are conducting our FAA required

triennial full scale disaster drill. Please do not be

alarmed if you see smoke and/or emergency vehicles in

and around PSP from 10AM to Noon. Watch this drill via livestream at https://t.co/7P04lCy9jn. pic.twitter.com/yPaRNiYCxy — Palm Springs International Airport (@flyPSP) May 12, 2021

The Airport’s full-scale drill is their most comprehensive emergency test. It evaluates the operational capability of their emergency management system in a stress environment with actual mobilization and deployment to demonstrate coordination and response capability. This drill will use all resources and requires reaction from equipment and personnel that would normally be available if the drill were an actual aircraft emergency.

PSP is required to hold a full-scale exercise at least once every three years.

“These triennial drills provide the airport with a vital opportunity to assess our emergency response capabilities,” said Ulises Aguirre, Executive Director of Aviation. “They result in a high level of emergency preparedness which is needed to coordinate all resources and ensure maximum safety for all airport users.”

No commercial flights, or other airport operations, will be impacted by this drill.

Entities involved in the Airport’s full-scale drill include: Palm Springs Airport Operations, Palm Springs Fire Department, Cathedral City Fire Department, Cal Fire, Airlines, FAA Air Traffic Control, Palm Springs Police Department, American Medical Response, Desert Regional Medical Center, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.