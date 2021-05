Estimated 2,339 customers briefly lose power in Indio.

An estimated 2,339 customers briefly lost power this morning in Indio.

The outage affecting customers in the area of Avenue 48 between Jefferson and Monroe streets was reported about 3:30 a.m, according to Imperial Irrigation District spokesman Robert Schettler.

The utility reported about an hour later that all affected customers had their power restored, but did not give a cause for the outage.

Any customers still without power were urged to check their main breakers or call 800-303-7756.