Gia Coppola Talks to Manny the Movie Guy about “Mainstream” Starring Andrew Garfield, Maya Hawke

In “Mainstream,” Andrew Garfield stars in a role like you’ve never seen him before.  He is Link, a mysterious but charismatic stranger who fascinates Frankie (Maya Hawke), a struggling filmmaker.  What follows next is a fun satire on internet stardom.

From writer/director Gia Coppola, “Mainstream” from IFC Films is now out in select theaters and on-demand.  I spoke with Coppola about the making of the movie, working with Andrew Garfield, and social media’s toxic culture.

For more of my “Mainstream” interview, click here.

