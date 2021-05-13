Two people dead following traffic collision on SR86

Two people were killed Thursday morning following a traffic collision on State-Route 86 in Coachella.

The crash between a semi and a sedan was reported around 10:40 a.m. with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, CalFire and CHP responding.

Little information is known about the victims or the vehicles.

IID also responded to the scene where it’s believed the collision knock out power to over 1,000 customers in the Sky Valley area of Desert Hot Springs.

Traffic is heavy on eastbound 86 between Avenue 48 and Avenue 50.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.