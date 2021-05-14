Secrets of “The Djinn” – How Limited Resources Sparked Creativity

Set in 1989, “The Djinn” tells the tale of a mute boy who accidentally opens the portals of evil. Writers/directors David Charbonier and Justin Powell created a scary yet heartfelt movie about growing up with a “Home Alone” and “The Little Mermaid” twists.

You know why they created their main character mute? So, they didn’t wake up the neighbors when they were filming! The filmmakers had to resort to different measures due to limited resources and the result is simply outstanding!

Take a look at my interview with Charbonier and Powell. “The Djinn” from IFC Films spooks select theaters and on-demand May 14. To see my complete interview with “The Djinn” filmmakers, click here.