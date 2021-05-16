Guide Dogs of the Desert has urgent need for puppy homes

Guide Dogs of the Desert is in urgent need of potential foster families for 20 puppies by June 2021.

Volunteer puppy raisers would spend 18 months with a smart, playful new friend.

The puppies are black Labrador Retrievers and Standard Poodles, each between 8-12 weeks old when they are placed with a puppy raiser.

As a puppy raiser, your job is to help the dog learn about the world and interact with humans in a variety of situations. The puppy will remain in your home until they are 18 to 24 months old.

Guide Dogs of the Desert will be with you throughout the journey with training sessions, puppy raiser outings, Zoom meetings, and constant support. And when the puppy is old enough to be matched with their human — well, that’s when you change someone’s life.

The Coachella Valley-based Guide Dogs of the Desert is an accredited guide dog school and has been helping visually impaired students find independence and companionship through service dogs for almost 50 years.

Interested in raising a puppy? Contact Guide Dogs of the Desert at 760.329.6257, e-mail puppyraisers@gddca.org, or click here for more information and to fill out an application.