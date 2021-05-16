NOW HIRING: Groundkeepers at Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells

Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells is hiring for full-time year-round Greenskeepers.
This position performs routine manual labor involved in golf course maintenance.
Job duties include the following:
— Mows around tees, trees, fence lines, and hillsides.
— Trims hedges, small bushes and trees.
— Edges and maintains sand traps, including hand raking.
— Keeps course free of branches and other debris. Edges cart paths.
— Cleans flower beds.
— Excavates and back fills ditches and trenches with hand tools.
— Cuts weeds and brush.
— May drive a light truck or operate mowing equipment occasionally.
— Operate small hand power equipment and do related work as required.
— Other duties as assigned
The company offers $14.50 per hour with benefits including medical, dental, life, long term disability, long term care, vacation and a 401(k) plan.
Uniforms are also provided and laundered.
To apply or inquire, you can contact: Melina Gutierrez, mgutierrez@toscanacc.com