NOW HIRING: Groundkeepers at Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells

Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells is hiring for full-time year-round Greenskeepers.

This position performs routine manual labor involved in golf course maintenance.

Job duties include the following:

— Mows around tees, trees, fence lines, and hillsides.

— Trims hedges, small bushes and trees.

— Edges and maintains sand traps, including hand raking.

— Keeps course free of branches and other debris. Edges cart paths.

— Cleans flower beds.

— Excavates and back fills ditches and trenches with hand tools.

— Cuts weeds and brush.

— May drive a light truck or operate mowing equipment occasionally.

— Operate small hand power equipment and do related work as required.

— Other duties as assigned

The company offers $14.50 per hour with benefits including medical, dental, life, long term disability, long term care, vacation and a 401(k) plan.

Uniforms are also provided and laundered.