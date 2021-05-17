Cathedral City homeowner shoots intruder

A suspect who was allegedly shot by an 85-year-old Cathedral City homeowner in self-defense remained hospitalized Monday, police reported.

The shooting occurred about 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 38200 block of Chuperosa Lane, according to Cathedral City police Sgt. Albert Ruiz. Patrol officers responded to the house following a 911 call reporting a male intruder had entered the home and threatened the residents, he said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, allegedly “made threats against their lives,” spurring the 85-year-old homeowner to grab his gun and shoot the suspect once in the upper body, Ruiz said.

The homeowners, who were not hurt, did not know the man, police said.

First responders transported the suspect to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he was listed in stable condition in the intensive care unit.