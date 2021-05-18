Girls Soccer: Shadow Hills, Desert Mirage & Desert Hot Springs in the Final Four of CIF-SS Playoffs!

Three girls’ soccer teams played in their CIF-SS quarterfinal matches on Tuesday, and all three are moving on to the final four on May 22nd!

GIRLS SOCCER: SHADOW HILLS (W) VS. COSTA MESA 1-0

Shadow Hills girls soccer team was up against costa mesa high school for their game. At least through the first half, the score was tied up 0-0. The Knights got close a few times, but great defense was played on both sides. Then finally, Shadow Hills’ Janessa Navarro gets on the board just at the start of the second half to make it 1-0 Knights. The score would stay that way, meaning the Knights advance to the next round of playoffs. Shadow Hills will be away at San Dimas high school for the division four semi-final game on Saturday, May 22nd.

Your Starting XI for the 1-0 Quarter Final win against Costa Mesa. Game winner by Jr Janessa Navarro. Fr Georgina Rojas with 6 saves and another clean sheet. The D was amazing AGAIN!! #morethanmebetteraswe #superproud @BlakeArthur24 @_brandyflores @TaylorKESQ @CIFSS pic.twitter.com/Lw9kiyPtQ2 — SHHS Girls Soccer (@shadowfutbol) May 19, 2021

GIRLS SOCCER: DESERT MIRAGE (W) VS. SUMMIT 3-1

Desert mirage girls soccer team hosted summit high school on Tuesday for their quarterfinal match. Desert mirage would come through with the win, beating Summit 3-1. They will be advancing to the division six semi-final game, at home this Saturday, May 22nd against Linfield Christian high school.

GIRLS SOCCER: DESERT HOT SPRINGS (W) VS. GAREY 2-1 (OT)

Desert Hot Springs girls soccer team was at home against Garey high school in their division seven quarterfinal game. About halfway through the first half, Yuni Santana comes through for the golden eagles, outrunning the defenders. When it is just her against the keeper, Santana wins the face-off and scores a goal to put Desert Hot Springs ahead, 1-0. The game was back and forth, seconds before the half ends, Garey scores to tie the game at 1-1. The score would stay that way, forcing overtime. Santana does it again, with a goal in OT to give the Golden Eagles the win, 2-1 over Garey. Congratulations to Desert Hot Springs, they’re headed to the division seven final four this Saturday, May 22nd at home against Canyon Springs.