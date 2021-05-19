30-40 RV’s on fire inside Canyon Lake community, residents evacuating

Plumes of thick black smoke can are seen coming from a Canyon Lake community Wednesday, just north of Lake Elsinore.
The blaze was reported around 2:33 p.m. on Loch Lomond Drive.
30 to 40 motorhomes parked at a storage were involved in the blaze.
Power lines are also reported down, but it’s unclear how many people are effected.
CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters, Corona FD, Murrieta Fire and Rescue and Riverside City FD responded to the incident.
It’s unclear how the fire sparked at this time.
Canyon Lake Fire. Might be propane. pic.twitter.com/gfV09JbLXr
— Lomeli 🚵🏼♂️ (@Andres_ElChiva) May 19, 2021
#NBCLA pic.twitter.com/REYOAX2D0N
— AlexVnews (@alexvnews) May 19, 2021