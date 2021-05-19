30-40 RV’s on fire inside Canyon Lake community, residents evacuating

Plumes of thick black smoke can are seen coming from a Canyon Lake community Wednesday, just north of Lake Elsinore.

The blaze was reported around 2:33 p.m. on Loch Lomond Drive.

30 to 40 motorhomes parked at a storage were involved in the blaze.

Power lines are also reported down, but it’s unclear how many people are effected.

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters, Corona FD, Murrieta Fire and Rescue and Riverside City FD responded to the incident.

It’s unclear how the fire sparked at this time.