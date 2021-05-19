All roads across the Whitewater wash reopened

After days being closed due to high winds and sand pile-up, both Gene Autry Trail and Indian Canyon Road at the Whitewater wash are reopen.

Gene Autry Trail is open between the Interstate-10 interchange and Via Escuela.

Indian Canyon Road is open between Sunrise Parkway and PS Train Station Road.

Forecasters warn a wind advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Coachella Valley, so we will continue to watch the conditions in the event of any more closures.

