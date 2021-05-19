City of Palm Desert and DSUSD hosting Graduation Cruise Night on El Paseo

The City of Palm Desert and the Desert Sands Unified School District are hosting a cruise night for all 2021 high school graduates in the area.

The cruise night will take place Tuesday, June 1 at 7 p.m. on El Paseo.

Last year the same event was hosted due to social distancing requirements, but now the City says it will be a new Palm Desert tradition.

“This school year offered just as many challenges as the past year, and it’s time to let our students celebrate their achievements along with classmates and friends,” said organizers.

Participants are encouraged to wear their caps and gowns, make celebratory signs, and decorate their cars for this informal parade.

The event is free and family-friendly.

Classic cars and hot rods from El Paseo Cruise Night will also join in the cruise and festivities.

Organizers say all are welcome at this event and spectators are encouraged to support the graduates by cheering them on safely from the sidewalk or the vantage point of an outdoor dining deck overlooking El Paseo.

Cruisers must remain safely inside their vehicles, and observe all traffic signs, signals and rules of the road.