Gusty winds expected through Friday for Coachella Valley

Gusty winds are expected to sweep through the eastern portion of Riverside County Wednesday through Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that will be in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 p.m. Friday in the Riverside County Mountains, the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and the Coachella Valley.

Winds out of the west will be between 20 and 30 mph Wednesday, with gusts potentially reaching 50 mph along desert mountain slopes, forecasters said.

The NWS warned that the gusty conditions could make travel difficult for drivers of high-profile vehicles. The winds could also blow down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

Highs temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be in the high-70s to low-80s in the Riverside metropolitan areas, the mid-70s to mid-80s in the mountains, the low- to high-80s in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and the high-90s to low-100s in the Coachella Valley.