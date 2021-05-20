ICYMI: Palm Desert Girls Tennis Moving on to CIF-SS Title Match & Boys Soccer Loses in Quarterfinals

GIRLS TENNIS SEMIFINAL: PALM DESERT AZTECS(W) VS. CYPRESS 13-5

The Palm Desert girls tennis team was hosting Cypress high school for the division two semifinal team match. For the first time since 2010, the Aztecs are headed to the title match! Palm Desert won, 13-5, they are going to compete for the division two CIF-SS title on Friday, May 21st at San Juan Hills high school at 3 PM.

This year is also extra special for these Aztecs, because it is head coach Morgan Mcintosh’s last season with the team, and according to coach, the feeling is bittersweet.

“I was thinking about it on my way to work today and just how much I’m going to miss my girls and how every year is different, the girls are different. It’s always like coming into a new team and a new group of girls and they become my family. So I’m going to miss them. I’m going to miss this job, definitely. I’m so proud of them.”

BOYS SOCCER QUARTERFINAL: RANCHO MIRAGE (L) VS. MOUNTAIN VIEW 2-1 OT

Rancho Mirage was at home against Mountain View for their quarterfinal match. At halftime, the score was tied 1-1, and it would stay that way until overtime. During the 15th minute of OT after a hard fight, Mountain View scored a golden goal, beating the Rattlers 2-1 and ending their season.

BOYS SOCCER QUARTERFINAL: PALM SPRINGS (L) VS. BALDWIN PARK 3-2 OT PKS

Also at home for their quarterfinal match was Palm Springs, who were taking on Baldwin Park. This game was intense, in the first ten minutes, the score was already tied 1-1 Both teams putting all their effort out on the field the entire time making it a highly competative match-up. The game went into overtime tied 2-2, and Palm Springs made a goal in, however the Indians were called offsides and so the goal did not count. Then, the game went into penalty kicks to decide the winner after nobody could score during OT. The Indians were not able to capitalize off the PKs, so their season is over after losing to Baldwin Park due to penalty kicks, 3-2.

BOYS SOCCER QUARTERFINAL: DESERT HOT SPRINGS (L) VS. ARROYO VALLEY 3-0

Desert Hot Springs lost on the road against Arroyo Valley, 3-0 ending their season on Wednesday season as well.