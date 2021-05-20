Man Killed in Thousand Palms Wreck Identified

A man who died in a collision in Thousand Palms was identified Thursday as a Cathedral City resident.

Johnny Contreras, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two- vehicle crash reported about 3 p.m. Friday on Ramon Road, east of Vista De Oro.

Two others were also hospitalized for treatment of injuries described as moderate at the time. Their names were not provided, nor were any updates on their conditions given.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.