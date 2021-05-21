NBCares Silver Linings Yolanda Nava, “Through the Dark”

Award-winning journalist and author Yolanda Nava shares the next phase of her life journey in this NBCares.

In the 70’s Nava became a groundbreaking female Mexican American journalist in Los Angeles California, a top 10 broadcast market.

Recently, Nava was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease that caused the quick loss of her sight.

Sandie Newton asks about her new book, “Through the Dark.”

This memoir is a silver lining, a detailed and inspirational account of Nava’s time with a rare disease and self-discovery.