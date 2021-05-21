Semi Hauling Vehicles Catches Fire on I-10 in Indio, Snarling Traffic

A tractor-trailor hauling vehicles caught fire on Interstate 10 in Indio Friday, snarling westbound traffic throughout the morning.

The non-injury blaze was reported just before 5 a.m. east of Jackson Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The big rig was carrying seven vehicles, and a few sustained serious damage before firefighters could douse the flames.

Caltrans reported two of four westbound lanes were shuttered for several hours. The slow lane remained closed as of 10 a.m., and there was no word as to when the roadway would fully reopen.

The CHP reported a two-vehicle collision in the same area about 9 a.m. Officials said two westbound lanes were closed as crews worked to remove a vehicle and clear the scene.

It was unclear whether the incidents were related.