Traffic Alert: Construction continues at Avenue 48 and Jefferson Street in Indio

A heads up for those who regularly drive through Avenue 48 and Jefferson. The City of Indio will continue work on a long term intersection improvement project from Tuesday, May 25 through Friday, May 28, 2021.

The city will apply a road slurry to finish the road construction that took place in the area this spring.

Work will occur between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Road striping is expected to take place the following week to wrap up the project.

During construction, residents will always be able to access their property, though temporary restrictions may occur periodically.

Local access along Avenue 48 in the work area will be maintained throughout construction, and temporary traffic control devices will be in place to direct traffic accordingly.