Cal Fire Suspends Burn Permits in Riverside County

Outdoor residential burn permits in Riverside County will be suspended beginning Monday until further notice due to a forecast of hot and dry weather that is expected to create extreme fire danger.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, and until further notice:

— Use of campfires is restricted to within established campfire facilities located in established campgrounds open to the public;

— Agricultural burning in the Palo Verde Valley and Coachella Valley is authorized as required for agricultural rehabilitation;

— All residential outdoor burning of tumbleweeds is prohibited;

— Recreational fires that have constant attendance and are used for cooking, warming or pleasure will be allowed on private property with the property owner’s permission, but must have a total fuel area of 3 feet or less in diameter and 2 feet or less in height;

— Portable commercial-grade outdoor fireplaces will be permitted but must be 15 feet from any structure and burning well-seasoned firewood or similar clean-burning wood.

“Due to lack of winter and spring precipitation, and vegetation drying at a faster rate than usual, many areas of Riverside County are becoming a fire hazard,” Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser said. “Now is the time to prepare your property and family for wildfires by creating 100 feet of defensible space around your home as well as having an evacuation kit and plan ready. This is your best defense in protecting you and your loved ones against an approaching wildfire.”

The following tips were offered by firefighting officials:

— Clear all dead and or dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures;

— Landscape with fire resistant/drought tolerant plants;

— Find alternative ways to dispose of all landscape debris; such as chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility.

State rangers or other authorized agents of the director of Forestry and Fire Protection may issue restricted temporary burning permits whenever it can be shown that burning or use of open fire is essential for reasons of public health, safety or welfare.