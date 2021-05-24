Drought, Murder, Mystery: “The Dry” Interview with Genevieve O’Reilly

“The Dry” is one of my favorite films this year so far. It reads like a great novel which is not surprising since this one’s based on Jane Harper’s novel of the same name. And Eric Bana has never been this good in a while as a federal agent who must return to his hometown for the funeral of his friend. But what follows next is a murder mystery that is at once simple and complex. Helping him is one of his childhood friends, Gretchen, played by Genevieve O’Reilly.

I spoke with O’Reilly about the making of the film, shooting during the drought, and why there is both romanticism and fear among the characters.

“The Dry” from co-writer and director Robert Connolly opens in select theaters and on-demand on May 21. For more on “The Dry,” click here.