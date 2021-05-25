“Army of the Dead” Interview: Omari Hardwick, Matthias Schweighöfer on Zack Snyder’s Zombie Movie and Prequel

Zack Snyder revamps the zombie genre by mixing disaster movie tropes with heist thriller sensibilities and what we get is a fun, thrilling summer ride full of memorable characters. Some of my favorites are Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe and Matthias Schweighöfer as the safecracker Ludwig Dieter. He’s also my favorite scream queen from here on out!

I spoke to the actors about the making of the film, their characters, and the prequel called “Army of Thieves” starring Schweighöfer who is also helming the project. That means we’ll get to see more Dieter!!!

“Army of the Dead” streams on Netflix on May 21. For my complete interview with the “Army of the Dead” cast, click here.