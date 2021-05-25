Parachuter Caught in Power Lines in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – A parachuter got caught in a set of power lines in Lake Elsinore Tuesday, but there was no immediate word on the person’s condition.

A call about came in at 11:11 a.m. that a parachuter was stuck in the area of Mission Trial and Vine Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Arriving firefighters encountered a person’s parachute caught in the power lines approximately 30 feet off the ground.

Southern California Edison crews were called in to assist.

The person, whose name was not released, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries affecting his or her “lower extremities,” fire officials said.