Police looking for suspect and second victim in Thermal shooting Tuesday

At least one person has been shot in Thermal, and Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect. The shooting happened late Tuesday afternoon on Avenue 69 and Pierce.

Our reporter on scene discovered a gray-colored Mitsubishi pick-up truck with shattered windows. NBC Palm Springs believes one victim was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center, but deputies tell us they’re searching for a possible second victim. Our reporter saw deputies following some sort of trail through brush nearby.

Deputies are also looking for their suspect.

Our reporter on scene also saw U.S. Border Patrol agents at the scene, but Riverside County Sheriff’s Department cannot confirm if they’re involved in the investigation.

These are early stages in the investigation and a lot of details are unknown. We’ll continue to update this story.