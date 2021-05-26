“Endangered Species” Interview: Action, Thrills, and Wildlife Preservation

Philip Winchester is the uptight dad Jack and Michael Johnson is his son Noah in M.J. Bassett’s “Endangered Species.” Here’s the full synopsis:

Starring Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) and Jerry O’Connell (Showtime’s “Billions”) this gripping adventure tale unfolds beneath a brutal African sun. Jack Halsey takes his wife (Romijn), their adult kids, and a friend for a dream vacation in Kenya. But as they venture off alone into a wilderness park, their safari van is flipped over by an angry rhino, leaving them injured and desperate. Then, as two of them go in search of rescue, a bloody, vicious encounter with a leopard and a clan of hyenas incites a desperate fight for survival.

I spoke with the actors about the making of the film and the possible three-quel to complete director M.J. Bassett’s trilogy on wildlife preservation that began with “Rogue” and now “Endangered Species.”

“Endangered Species” arrives in theaters May 28. For more of my “Endangered Species” interviews, click here.