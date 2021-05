NBCares Silver Linings: Sunnylands Operating During a Pandemic

Sunnylands is a place of history and U.S. diplomacy in the beautiful California desert.

The historic Sunnylands estate, a 200-acre estate, was completed in 1966 and has seen eight U.S. presidents, countless world leaders, public intellectuals and celebrities.

Michaleen Gallagher shares how Sunnylands was allowed to be a refuge from the chaos during the pandemic.

She will also offer exciting news about an exhibit that will be offered through the end of the season.