Dennis Quaid and Jimmy Gonzales on Faith, Redemption, and “Blue Miracle”

Based on a true story, Jimmy Gonzales stars as Omar, the head of the cash-strapped boys orphanage Casa Hogar. In order to save the facility, Omar and his kids team up with a washed-up boat captain Wade Malloy (Dennis Quaid) for a chance to win in the Bisbee’s Black and Blue Fishing Tournament, the Super Bowl of fishing competition.

I spoke to the actor about the making of the movie, and its themes of faith and redemption. “Blue Miracle” is now out on Netflix, for a longer look at our interview, click here.