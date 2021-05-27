Local Teen Inspires Entire Family to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Trinity Lockwood is a typical teenage girl. She loves texting her friends, cheer leading and helps look out for her younger brother.

When news of a new virus started circulating in the news, Trinity didn’t give it a second thought

“It’s not going to affect me,” she thought.

Then the shutdowns started.

“My sports mean the world to me and as soon as I wasn’t able to play any of my sports it was like my whole life shut down and that was definitely scary and that’s when i really understood how important it was to stay safe and to get things back to normal,” she says.

The pandemic had a big impact on her life.

She says she misses traditional school, “Being in a classroom full of kids, having a full school day where you can hang out with your friends, have lunch with everybody.”

She’s afraid how her body may react to the COVID-19 virus. She has asthma.

“Asthma is pretty scary … am I going to be able to get better as everybody else can I recover as fast as everybody else?” she thought.

So when the COVID vaccine became available she says she was ready, “I always knew as soon as it became available to me I wanted to get it … you won’t have that worry on your chest like, ‘am I going to get COVID?”

But her family was not.

But on Monday when the Palm Springs Unified School District announced local pop up clinics at school sites, she felt it was her chance to convince her family to get the vaccine.

“I just came to my mom with the papers and told my mom all about it and I made sure to know dates, times and I made sure to let my mom like this is a safe thing to do,” she says.

Her younger brother Christoper was rooting her on.

“I love my family a lot and I feel very happy that my sister was brave enough to speak out to my parents,” says Christopher.

Her parents heard her out, did a little research and on Wednesday, they went as a family to get the vaccine together.

They feel good about their decision.

“It means a lot it’s very important and the health and safety of my family is top priority,” says her mom Nicole.

“I fee very happy that she inspired our entire family because now we could all be safer during these horrible times of COVID-19,” says Christopher.

“Just knowing that they’re safe now just warms my heart,” says Trinity with a smile.

PSUSD together with Desert Healthcare District will continue to hold free pop up vaccine clinics at school sites. Appointments and walk ins welcome must be accompanied by a parent or guardian if you’re under 18-years-old. . You can register at myturn.ca.gov

For more information call PSUSD: 760-883-2700

CLINIC DATES:

June 2, 2021: Desert Hot Springs High School 12-7 p.m.

June 3, 2021 Palm Springs High School 12-7 p.m.

June 7, 2021 Nellie Coffman Middle School 4-8 p.m.

June 8, 2021 Raymond Cree Middle School 4-8 p.m.

June 10, 2021 Raymond Cree Middle School 4-8 p.m.

Desert Healthcare District and Desert Healthcare Foundation are also sponsoring student opportunity drawings. Students who participate

in the vaccination clinics will be eligible to receive prizes like gift cards, Play Stations and more.