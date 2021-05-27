Oh, Baby! Eisenhower Health’s Birthing Center is Open

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage has an official ribbon-cutting celebration for hospital staff for its new birthing center. Hours after the hospital officially opened the unit, the team welcomed their first newborn! The baby was born just before 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The 50,000 sq ft. unit will have 14 labor and delivery rooms, eight NICU beds, two operating rooms, four antepartum rooms and seven postpartum rooms.

Construction began in 2019, and the birthing center was still able to make a 2021 debut despite the pandemic.