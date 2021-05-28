Brad Pitt awarded temporary joint custody of his six children, sources say

Brad Pitt has been awarded temporary joint custody of the six children he shares with Angelina Jolie, two sources with knowledge of the case told CNN.

The decision was made a few weeks ago and Jolie’s legal team has already appealed the judge’s decision, the sources said.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Pitt and lawyers for Jolie declined to comment.

“The recent decision in the custody matter is a tentative one. This is a statutory process that is underway, and we are a long way from a final resolution of anything. Angelina believes that she and the children have been denied a fair trial and will continue to seek the best solution for the children and their wellbeing,” a source close to Jolie told CNN.

A hearing is set for July 9 in the California appellate court.

The couple announced their split in 2016. They are no longer legally married but the terms of their divorce have not yet been finalized.

Last year Jolie spoke out about her split from Pitt, telling Vogue India, “I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.”