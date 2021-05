MISSING CHILD: 10-year-old Boy Missing in Indio

Indio Police are looking for a missing child, last seen around 6 p.m. Friday on Platte Street. It’s believed he walked away on foot, but it’s unknown which direction he was heading.

Emmanuel Salinas is a Hispanic male, 10 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 4’3″ and about 105 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray Hurley t-shirt, blue shorts, and black Adidas shoes.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4051.