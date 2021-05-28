“The Kominsky Method” Season 3 Interview: Manny Talks to Paul Reiser and Sarah Baker

When I spoke with Sarah Baker and Paul Reiser for season 3 of “The Kominsky Method,” both were a bit wispy about this final season. Baker is, of course, Mindy, the daughter of Michael Douglas’ Sandy while Reiser is her boyfriend Martin. So what were their favorite moments from the show and what will they miss the most? And will we miss Alan Arkin’s Norman?

Take a look at my interview with Sarah Baker and Paul Reiser.

The third season of “The Kominsky Method” is now out on Netflix. For more of my “The Kominsky Method” interviews, click here.