VillageFest to Return to Downtown Palm Springs July 1

The once-a-week street fair in downtown Palm Springs will return again on July 1 after being shuttered for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

VillageFest, which offered street entertainment and shopping opportunities every Thursday prior to the pandemic, will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The fair is set to return smaller than before, along with unspecified safety coronavirus protocols in place.

The Palm Springs City Council — citing the reduction of COVID-19 cases — approved the fair’s resumption at Thursday’s meeting, along with a special one-time “mini VillageFest” slated for June 15 to coincide with the expected lifting of California’s tier-based coronavirus reopening framework.

VillageFest is typically held Thursdays on Palm Canyon Drive. The June 15 version, however, will be held on a Tuesday on Tahquitz Canyon Way, between Palm Canyon and Indian Canyon drives, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

