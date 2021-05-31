Coachella organizers tease a festival return

Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival organizers left festival-goers on a cliff hanger Monday after posting a short video to their social media accounts.

The caption to the animated video showing desert, windmills and the iconic “Spectra” reads, “Do you hear it?”

Some music lovers on social media are speculating that ticket sales will open soon with the festival itself to return next Spring.

The official Coachella social media accounts have not made posts before this one since December 2020.

Both Coachella and Stagecoach, it’s country music counterpart, have been on hold since first being canceled in Spring 2020 due to coronavirus.