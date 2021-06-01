Are You Ready, Coachella Valley? Run With Los Muertos is BACK!

Are you ready Coachella Valley?

Run with Los Muertos announced that they are going to be back this fall! The 7th annual Run with Los Muertos 5k and block party will be taking place on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 in the city of Coachella.

Run with Los Muertos is a giant block party in the heart of old town Coachella that “combines art, music, culture and health and wellness.” This event is considered one of the best Dia de Los Muertos celebrations in southern California.

If you would like to register for the 5k run or want more information, you can visit their website –> runwithlosmuertos.com