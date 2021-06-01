Deputy dies following pursuit in Yucca Valley, suspect also dead

Update 6/1/21

The Deputy involved in a shooting in Yucca Valley died from his injuries late Monday night.

Sergeant Dominic Vaca served 17 years with the Department and was a sergeant at the Morongo Basin Station.

Sergeant Vaca served 17 years with the Department and was a sergeant at the Morongo Basin Station.

A procession for a true hero— We appreciate the outpouring of support and prayers for Sergeant Vaca, his family, and our department. pic.twitter.com/3IDDbam2Dp — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 1, 2021

Original 5/31/21

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy is in serious condition Monday after being shot by a pursuit suspect in Yucca Valley.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a male on a motorcycle with no license plate near Paxton Road and Imperial Drive around 12:33 p.m. The suspect failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The suspect shot at responding deputies and ran into a desert area near Sunnyslope.

The suspect was located around 2:00 p.m. and shot at responding deputies again. Deputies then shot and killed the suspect.

A male deputy was transported by air to the trauma center at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. He is in serious condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.