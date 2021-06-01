Interview: Writer/Director M.J. Bassett on “Endangered Species” and Wildlife Preservation

I adore writer/director M.J. Bassett. She’s articulate, her passion is wildlife conservation, and she just wants to blow things up. The filmmaker came out as trans in 2016 and works with her family members in movies such as with daughter Isabella, who starred in and co-wrote “Endangered Species.”

I caught up with the filmmaker to talk about the making of “Endangered Species,” the wildlife conservation theme, and how being trans ignited her passion for creating her recent films.

