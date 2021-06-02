County Seeks Applicants to Fill Caregiver Positions

Caregiving jobs are available in Riverside County government, with about 1,000 positions that need to be filled, officials said Tuesday.

The Department of Public Social Services has been seeking to increase the ranks of In-Home Supportive Services personnel as demand for IHSS resources continues to expand.

“Those who do this work know how meaningful and rewarding it is — making a direct, positive difference and improving lives,” IHSS Public Authority Director Eva Krottmayer said.

She said the greatest need at the moment is in the Coachella Valley, as well as in the communities of Anza and Blythe.

Recruitment drives are ongoing and included one Tuesday that was held virtually.

There are currently about 33,000 IHSS caregivers available to assist 40,000 seniors countywide. Some of the caregivers are related to the residents who receive services under the IHSS system, which is state-mandated.

The system is focused on assisting the aged, but disabled adults also qualify. Caregivers offer help with personal grooming, light housekeeping, food service and transportation.

“In coming decades, the county’s older population is projected to swell by 250%, making IHSS more vital than ever for older community members and those with disabilities to remain safely in their homes,” according to a DPSS statement.

The base wage for an IHSS caregiver is $14.50 an hour, and workers are entitled to benefits, including flexible work arrangements and sick leave.

Applicants must pass a background check in order to be hired.

Anyone interested in applying is asked to call the IHSS information line at 888-960-4477. More information about IIHS in general is available here.