NBCares Silver Linings Nickerson Rossi Therapeutic Dance

It is said art allows healing, inspiration and expression.

Michael Nickerson-Rossi, the founder of Nickerson-Rossi Dance, shares how dance helped him through difficult times at a young age.

Nickerson-Rossi is now helping Coachella Valley youth interpret their adversity into art with a new non-profit. He also shares upcoming dates for performances and the International Dance Festival this Summer, Fall and Spring of 2022.

For more information visit palmspringsdanceacademy.com.