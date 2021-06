Sunnylands begins summer hiatus June 7

Sunnylands Center & Gardens will remain open to the public Wednesday through Sunday, June 2-6, before closing for its annual summer hiatus on Monday, June 7.

Admission to Sunnylands Center and the surrounding nine acres of desert gardens is free from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunnylands will reopen for its eleventh season on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Sunnylands Center & Gardens is located at 37977 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.