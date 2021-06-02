Suspect who shot and killed Sheriff’s Sergeant in Yucca Valley identified

Investigators have identified 29-year-old Bilal Winston Shabazz of Lancaster as the pursuit suspect who shot and killed San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sergeant Dominic Vaca.

According to the Sheriff’s department, deputies attempted a traffic stop on Shabazz, who was riding on a motorcycle with no license plates. That’s when Shabazz failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. Shabazz then got off the motorcycle and fled on foot through and area near Crestview Drive in Yucca Valley. Sergeant Vaca attempted to detain Shabazz, and Shabazz shot at the Sergeant leaving him to be airlifted to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

After Shabazz shot Sergeant Vaca he continued to flee and fired at additional responding deputies. Deputies returned fire, and Shabazz was struck and killed.

A loaded handgun was located next to Shabazz along with two additional magazines containing ammunition.

It was determined that the suspect had a no-bail warrant out of Los Angeles County, according to the Sheriff’s department.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation; anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Detective Edward Hernandez, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Sergeant Vaca served 17 years with the Department and was a sergeant at the Morongo Basin Station.