Brush Fire Burns 75 Acres in Banning, 20% Contained

A fire that blackened about 75 acres of brush in Banning was 20% contained Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Coyote Fire was reported to be about 50 acres in light to medium fuels at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Old Banning Idyllwild Road south of Shirleon Drive, according to CalFire.

The fire grew to about 60 acres by about 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a moderate rate of spread and winds blowing from the west.

About 140 firefighters and five aircraft were assigned to battle the blaze.

CalFire announced Thursday morning that the fire’s forward progress had been stopped.