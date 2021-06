Eisenhower Medical Opens Family Birth Center

The Eisenhower Medical Family Birth Center is now open and welcoming mothers and babies.

The 50,000 square foot unit has 14 labor and delivery rooms, 8 NICU beds, 2 operating rooms and 7 postpartum rooms.

The Monsignor Howard Lincoln Family Birth Center was designed to have mothers and babies stay together during their stay.

The center staffs about 5 dozen nurses and is looking to hire more.

For more information visit eisenhowerhealth.org.