Valedictorian Honored with Street Renaming at Desert Hot Springs High School

In the city of Desert Hot Springs, a frequently traveled intersection was renamed in honor of a local high school valedictorian.

Pierson Boulevard at Cholla Drive will now be referred to as Leonardo Rochin Flores.

During his academic career at Desert Hot Springs High School, he attained outstanding grades which lead to his earning the status of valedictorian of the 2021 senior class.

Rochin Flores will be attending California State Univerisity of San Bernardino in the Fall.

He was surrounded by family, friends, Palm Springs Unified School District staff and Desert Hot Springs City officials at the June 2nd unveiling.

Rochin Flores’ name will remain on the sign for a full calendar year.