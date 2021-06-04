Brush Fire Burns 43 Acres in Banning, 90% Contained

A fire that blackened an estimated 43 acres of brush in Banning was 90% contained Friday morning, authorities said.

The reduction of acreage burned — down from an estimated 75 acres — came from more accurate mapping, CalFire reported.

The Coyote Fire was initially reported to be about 50 acres in light to medium fuels at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Old Banning Idyllwild Road south of Shirleon Drive, according to CalFire.

About 140 firefighters and five aircraft were assigned to battle the blaze.

CalFire announced on Thursday that the fire’s forward progress had been stopped.