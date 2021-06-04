Coachella 2022 passes sell out within hours

Were you one of the many waiting for your little digital person to run to the finish line so you could get your Coachella tickets?

Well, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival passes sold out within just hours Friday.

Passes went on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. and by 2:15 p.m. organizer announced on the festival’s social media pages that passes were no longer available.

Passes no longer available. 315 days till we meet again ✨ pic.twitter.com/3Xtp8Ff8ou — Coachella (@coachella) June 4, 2021

If you missed your shot there’s a waiting list that you can find here.