Palm Springs Fire Department Urges Hikers to Prepare for Scorching Temps

With temperatures hitting triple digits, the Palm Springs Fire Department Friday urged hikers to take a series of precautions while exploring local trails.

Hikers are advised to begin their journeys prior to 9 a.m., when temperatures are cooler, and avoid hiking alone. Cellphones or GPS devices should be taken for safety reasons.

When on the trail, people should wear long sleeves to shield their limbs from the sun. Hikers should also wear hats, apply sunscreen and wear sunglasses for eye protection.

Hydration is key for any safe excursion. Hikers should consume one liter of water for every hour on the trail. Snacks should also be included in any hiker’s arsenal of supplies.

Heat-related emergencies happen, and hikers should be aware of the symptoms. Common signs include headaches, dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea and disorientation. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should turn back or call for help.

Other useful supplies include a map, first-aid kit and flashlight.