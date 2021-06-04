Something to Make You “Feel Good” – Mae Martin and Lisa Kudrow Talk About Netflix Show

Happy Pride! And one of the shows that can help you celebrate is “Feel Good.” I love, love, love this Netflix show and you’ll fall in love harder for season 2 premiering June 4th on the streaming service. The new and final season sees Mae (Mae Martin) and George (Charlotte Richie) trying to navigate their relationship amidst Mae’s demons from her past, drug problems, and family interference headed by mom Linda (Lisa Kudrow). “Feel Good” is dark yet funny with well-written characters.

I spoke with both Mae Martin and Lisa Kudrow to talk about the series finale, where Mae and George are heading to next (if ever), and finding the heart of their characters.

For more on my “Feel Good” interview, click here.