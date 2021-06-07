Pechanga Resort Seeks To Fill 250 Positions

The Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula is in the middle of a hiring blitz, with a two-day job fair this week featuring on-the- spot offers and sign-on bonuses.

“We encourage everyone who has been thinking about getting back into the workplace or getting a different or better job to come and apply at Pechanga Resort Casino,” resort Human Resources Manager Cary Berner said. “Our visitors are excited to come back and see us and spend time here. We have a great team at Pechanga, and we are looking for more great team members to launch their careers, or to start fresh and work toward something great.”

The recruitment fair will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and it will resume during the same hours Thursday, according to organizers. All interviews will take place on the second floor of the Pechanga Resort Tower.

Officials said there’s a need to fill 250 jobs, including cocktail servers, bartenders, cooks, housekeepers, lifeguards and golf attendants.

“Many of the jobs now come with sign-on incentives of up to $1,500,” according to a resort statement. “A lifeguard positions will fetch a $500 signing bonus. Roles as an EVS specialist, guest room attendant, steward and a member of the cash drop team earns a $1,000 incentive. And newly hired, full- time line cooks will take home an additional $1,500.”

Officials said jobs come with medical, dental and vision insurance, as well as 401K retirement plans and potential educational reimbursement incentives.

“Applicants will meet directly with hiring managers and should be ready to accept an offer on the spot if presented,” according to the resort.

Prospects can upload their resumes ahead of time at http://www.pechanga.com/careers. The site also lists and describes available positions.