El Paseo to host June 15th reopening celebration

Bright signs on El Paseo remind shoppers about June 15th, the day most COVID restrictions are lifted in California.

“We have this mark, this mark that we can now kind of break through,” expressed Elysa Goldberg, owner of BG’s of El Paseo in Palm Desert. “It’s definitely been a challenge, but we’re now on the other side. We’re very excited to have this celebration about to happen.”

On Tuesday, there will be a pop-up event along El Paseo with live music, and plenty of deals to attract customers.

“Each merchant is going to have its own little special and it will be marked by balloons outside,” said Goldberg. “There will be a street full of balloons on doors, walk inside and be excited.”

One shopper will even be awarded a grand prize of $615.

After a year of restrictions and closures, local shop owners welcome the festivities.

“Just thinking back of last June, when we had to board the entire street up, it’s absolutely been a rollercoaster,” said Susan Stauber, general store manager at Grayse. “Well, we definitely had to reduce our staff, working solo instead of two of us together. [We had] a lot of appointment settings, facetime appointments.”

Several restaurants are also participating. For some, they’ll be able to have full capacity for the first time since they’ve been in business.

“We actually opened up right when the pandemic started, so we really didn’t even get to fully open up ever,” said Sophia Villegas, hostess at Kitchen 86 + Bar. “This will be the first time we’re fully open and it’s really exciting for us.”

The event starts at 3pm and ends in a final celebration at 6:15 with the community.

“We’re hoping that everybody on the street will go out onto the sidewalk onto the patios of the restaurants outside, raise a glass, clap, yell, scream, cheer, celebrate at 6:15,” said Goldberg.